Cam Reddish News: Sticking with LAL

The trade between the Lakers and Hornets involving Reddish, Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht was rescinded Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

McMenamin added that the Lakers said the trade fell through because the Hornets failed to satisfy a condition of the deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com relays that because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended. Reddish had fallen out of the Lakers' rotation ahead of the deadline, and a path to playing time looks even more difficult now, as Luka Doncic's arrival will shift Austin Reaves to shooting guard.