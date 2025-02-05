Fantasy Basketball
Cam Reddish headshot

Cam Reddish News: Traded to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 9:33pm

The Lakers traded Reddish (personal) and Dalton Knecht to the Hornets on Wednesday as part of a deal that sent Mark Williams to Los Angeles, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reddish has been away from the Lakers recently for personal reasons and was tabbed doubtful for Thursday's game under the same tag. He'll now relocate to Charlotte along with Knecht in a trade that also includes LA's 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick going to the Hornets. Reddish is averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 18.1 minutes per game this season, but it's unclear how he'll fit in with his new club.

