Cam Spencer Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Spencer is doubtful for Monday's game in Atlanta due to lower back soreness.
It looks like Spencer will be joining Ja Morant (elbow) and Jahmai Mashack (ankle) on the inactive list for Monday's game, which should result in more minutes for Walter Clayton and Javon Small. Check back for official confirmation on Spencer's status closer to Monday's tipoff.
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