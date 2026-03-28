Cam Spencer Injury: Doubtful versus Chicago
Spencer (ankle) is considered doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.
The Grizzlies might be running with a skeleton crew on Saturday. With Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable and Ty Jerome (ankle) out, GG Jackson and Javon Small may be running things in the backcourt to begin the contest. DeJon Jarreau and Rayan Rupert might also need to get more involved from off the bench.
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