Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Doubtful versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:46am

Spencer (ankle) is considered doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.

The Grizzlies might be running with a skeleton crew on Saturday. With Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable and Ty Jerome (ankle) out, GG Jackson and Javon Small may be running things in the backcourt to begin the contest. DeJon Jarreau and Rayan Rupert might also need to get more involved from off the bench.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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