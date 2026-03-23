Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Officially out vs. Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Spencer (back) is out for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Spencer has officially been downgraded to out due to back soreness. The Grizzlies will be awfully thin in the backcourt Monday with Spencer, Cedric Coward (personal), Javon Small (back) and Jahmai Mashack (ankle) all unavailable. It'll presumably be up to Rayan Rupert, DeJon Jarreau and Walter Clayton to pick up the slack.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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