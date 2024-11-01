Cam Spencer Injury: Out at least three more weeks
The Grizzlies announced Friday that Spencer (ankle) will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.
Spencer sustained a right ankle sprain during the Las Vegas Summer League and was on track to return for training camp before concurrently suffering a talar stress reaction. Given he's on a two-way deal, when he's cleared to suit up, he'll presumably report to the G League's Memphis Hustle to begin his NBA career.
