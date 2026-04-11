Cam Spencer Injury: Out for Sunday
Spencer (back) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.
Spencer will end his campaign with three consecutive absences. Overall, it was a breakout season for the second-year pro, who set career highs essentially across the board. In his 23.8 minutes per game, Spencer averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
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