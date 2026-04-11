Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Spencer (back) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.

Spencer will end his campaign with three consecutive absences. Overall, it was a breakout season for the second-year pro, who set career highs essentially across the board. In his 23.8 minutes per game, Spencer averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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