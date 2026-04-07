Cam Spencer Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Spencer (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Spencer continues to deal with lower-back soreness and will miss his third game this month. His next chance to play will come Friday in Utah. In the meantime, Lucas Williamson, Adama Bal and Rayan Rupert are candidates for increased playing time for the injury-riddled Grizzlies.
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