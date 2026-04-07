Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Spencer (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Spencer continues to deal with lower-back soreness and will miss his third game this month. His next chance to play will come Friday in Utah. In the meantime, Lucas Williamson, Adama Bal and Rayan Rupert are candidates for increased playing time for the injury-riddled Grizzlies.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago