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Cam Spencer Injury: Ruled out versus Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 5:06pm

Spencer (back) is listed as out ahead of Friday's game in Utah.

Spencer has missed three of the Grizzlies' last four games. At this point, it would be surprising to see him suit up for the season finale versus the Rockets on Sunday. With Walter Clayton (hip) and Javon Small (thigh) both questionable, Jahmai Mashack and Adama Bal may be the featured options out of the backcourt.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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