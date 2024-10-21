Cam Spencer Injury: Still weeks away from playing

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Spencer (ankle) is "still a couple weeks away" from being ready for game action, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The rookie second-round pick sustained what was believed to be a minor ankle sprain during the Las Vegas Summer League, but he remained a limited participant at the start of training camp and never saw any preseason action. Spencer's NBA debut looks like it will be delayed until at least November, and because he's occupying one of the Grizzlies' three two-way slots, he'll presumably pick up his first minutes in the G League with the Memphis Hustle rather than the parent club.