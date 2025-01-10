Fantasy Basketball
Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: To be re-evaluated in three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

The Grizzlies announced Friday that Spencer (thumb) will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

After suffering a fractured left thumb in Thursday's practice with the G League's Memphis Hustle, Spencer will get surgery and is facing an extended absence, but he's expected to make a full recovery. Amid the rookie second-rounder's absence, fantasy managers can look for Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen to serve as the Grizzlies' first guards off the bench going forward.

