Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Spencer (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Spencer will miss Thursday's contest due to soreness in his left thumb, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against Minnesota. The rookie out of UConn has received inconsistent playing time for Memphis thus far, and his absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation with Ja Morant (shoulder), Santi Aldama (ankle) and Desmond Bane (ankle) all returning Thursday.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
