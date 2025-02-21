Cam Spencer News: Back from thumb injury in G League

Spencer (thumb) tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 134-110 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The two-way player made his first appearance for the Grizzlies or Hustle since Jan. 6, after he had been sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured thumb. The Grizzlies are at full health at the moment, so Spencer is likely to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League for the foreseeable future.