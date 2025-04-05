Fantasy Basketball
Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Back in rotation Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 11:03pm

Spencer totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across five minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over Detroit.

Spencer moved back into the rotation, albeit for a short five-minute stint. It's been an underwhelming rookie campaign for Spencer, who has played in just 22 games thus far. In 9.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 3.7 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the floor.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
