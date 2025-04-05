Cam Spencer News: Back in rotation Saturday

Spencer totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across five minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over Detroit.

Spencer moved back into the rotation, albeit for a short five-minute stint. It's been an underwhelming rookie campaign for Spencer, who has played in just 22 games thus far. In 9.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 3.7 points on 42.4 percent shooting from the floor.