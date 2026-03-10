Cam Spencer News: Back to bench Tuesday
Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Ty Jerome (calf) is back in the starting five for the Grizzlies on Tuesday, forcing Spencer to the second unit. Spencer has averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per tilt in his last six games off the bench.
