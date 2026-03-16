Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Bench role Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Spencer started Friday against the Pistons and poured in an efficient 19 points but will revert to a reserve role Monday as the Grizzlies are slated to start Walter Clayton, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Rayan Rupert and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Spencer has come off the bench in 46 of his 63 appearances this season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago