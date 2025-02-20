Cam Spencer News: Cleared for G League return

Spencer (thumb) will start for the G League's Memphis Hustle in Thursday's game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Spencer has been sidelined since Jan. 9 after fracturing his left thumb and requiring surgery, but he's made enough progress to suit up for the Grizzlies' G League affiliate in the Hustle's first game coming out of the All-Star break. As a two-way player, Spencer is eligible to move between the Grizzlies and the Hustle throughout the regular season, though he'll likely see the bulk of his playing time in the G League. He's made just 10 appearances for the parent club all season, averaging 12.1 minutes per contest.