Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:58am

Spencer (back) is available for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Spencer is suiting up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances (three starts), Spencer has averaged 9.8 points, 5.7 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per game.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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