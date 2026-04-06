Cam Spencer News: Cleared from injury report
Spencer (back) is available for Monday's game against Cleveland.
Spencer is suiting up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last nine appearances (three starts), Spencer has averaged 9.8 points, 5.7 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per game.
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