Cam Spencer News: Cleared to play

Spencer (back) is available for Friday's game against Detroit.

Spencer is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Spencer may be hard to trust in fantasy hoops, given Memphis' volatile rotations and injury reports, but Walter Clayton (ankle) is doubtful Friday, Scotty Pippen (toe) is done for the season, and it's unclear when or if Ja Morant (elbow) will suit up again, opening the door for Spencer to see decent minutes as a resreve against Detroit.