Cam Spencer News: Cleared to play
Spencer (back) is available for Friday's game against Detroit.
Spencer is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Spencer may be hard to trust in fantasy hoops, given Memphis' volatile rotations and injury reports, but Walter Clayton (ankle) is doubtful Friday, Scotty Pippen (toe) is done for the season, and it's unclear when or if Ja Morant (elbow) will suit up again, opening the door for Spencer to see decent minutes as a resreve against Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1818 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More