Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:18am

Spencer (back) is available for Friday's game against Detroit.

Spencer is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Spencer may be hard to trust in fantasy hoops, given Memphis' volatile rotations and injury reports, but Walter Clayton (ankle) is doubtful Friday, Scotty Pippen (toe) is done for the season, and it's unclear when or if Ja Morant (elbow) will suit up again, opening the door for Spencer to see decent minutes as a resreve against Detroit.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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