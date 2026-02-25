Cam Spencer News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Spencer is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Warriors on Wednesday.

Spencer started in Monday's loss to the Kings, when he finished with seven points, three rebounds, three assist and one steal over 22 minutes. He'll come off the bench for Wednesday's contest while the Grizzlies go with a starting five of Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells, Javon Small, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.