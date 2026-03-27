Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Spencer accumulated 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.

Spencer missed all six of his shot attempts during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, but he scored efficiently in this one and got some extra minutes with Ty Jerome (ankle) missing another game. As long as Jerome is sidelined, Spencer should be a reliable source of dimes.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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