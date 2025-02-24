Fantasy Basketball
Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Hits five threes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 4:30pm

Spencer logged 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 115-107 win over the Maine Celtics.

Spencer led both teams Sunday in three-point field goals, and the rookie second-round pick has scored 25 points in back-to-back G League games. Spencer will continue to see more reps with the Hustle unless the Grizzlies are in need of depth in the backcourt.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
