Cam Spencer News: Hits five threes in G League

Spencer logged 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 115-107 win over the Maine Celtics.

Spencer led both teams Sunday in three-point field goals, and the rookie second-round pick has scored 25 points in back-to-back G League games. Spencer will continue to see more reps with the Hustle unless the Grizzlies are in need of depth in the backcourt.