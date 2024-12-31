Cam Spencer News: Logs meaningful minutes in win

Spencer accumulated two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over Phoenix.

Spencer played at least 16 minutes for the second straight game, sliding up in the rotation as the Grizzlies continue to deal with multiple injuries. Prior to this two-game stretch, Spencer had suited up on just six occasions all season. As Memphis start to get healthy bodies back on the floor, Spencer will likely scale back his playing time, to the point where he may or may not be in the rotation.