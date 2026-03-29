Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Spencer (back) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup with the Suns.

Spencer is set to return from a one-game absence, and he should see quality minutes with Ty Jerome (ankle) out and Javon Small (back) not expected to play. Spencer has handed out a total of 17 dimes over his past two appearances, while committing just two turnovers.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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