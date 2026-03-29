Cam Spencer News: Not listed on injury report
Spencer (back) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup with the Suns.
Spencer is set to return from a one-game absence, and he should see quality minutes with Ty Jerome (ankle) out and Javon Small (back) not expected to play. Spencer has handed out a total of 17 dimes over his past two appearances, while committing just two turnovers.
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