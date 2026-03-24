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Cam Spencer News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Spencer (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Spencer was held out of Monday's loss to Atlanta due to back soreness, though he's set to return to action Wednesday. Over his last five appearances (one start), the second-year guard has averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.0 minutes per tilt.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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