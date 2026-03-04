Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Scores 10 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:49pm

Spencer recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies are expected to be very shorthanded for the second leg of this back-to-back set Wednesday against Portland, catapulting Spencer onto the streaming radar. Across 15 fill-in starts this season, he's averaging 11.1 points, 8.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.

