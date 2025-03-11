Cam Spencer News: Scores 16 points off bench

Spencer notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Suns.

Spencer has been an absolute star in the G League this season, but he's been limited to just 13 appearances at the NBA level. Monday's outing was his best by a wide margin, although it's worth noting he saw sizable minutes since the Grizzlies were missing several rotation players. Spencer isn't expected to play a sizable role in the rotation once the Grizzlies are at full strength, so his fantasy upside shouldn't increase dramatically based on one good game.