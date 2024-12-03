Cam Spencer News: Scores 51 points in G League

Spencer played 38 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 109-102 win over the Squadron and compiled 51 points (18-24 FG, 12-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists.

Spencer was stellar for Memphis during Sunday's victory, leading the team in points scored while shooting 75.0 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from deep. The rookie second-round pick has gotten off to a hot start in the G League, scoring a combined 86 points in just three games played.