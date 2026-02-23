Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Starting nod Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Spencer is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.

Spencer will draw his first start since Jan. 30 with Cedric Coward (knee) still sidelined. In 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago