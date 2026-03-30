Cam Spencer News: Starting versus Phoenix

Spencer will start in Monday's game against Phoenix.

Spencer didn't play in Saturday's 125-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. However, he will suit up Monday and make his first start since March 13. In 17 starts this season, the 2024 No. 53 overall pick has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 29.1 minutes.