Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Starting versus Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Spencer will start in Monday's game against Phoenix.

Spencer didn't play in Saturday's 125-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. However, he will suit up Monday and make his first start since March 13. In 17 starts this season, the 2024 No. 53 overall pick has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 29.1 minutes.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago