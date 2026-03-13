Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Starting vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Spencer will start against Detroit on Friday.

With Jaylen Wells (shoulder) out, Spencer will step into the starting lineup for the third time since the All-Star break. As a starter this season (16 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 28.9 minutes per game.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
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