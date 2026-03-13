Cam Spencer News: Starting vs. Detroit
Spencer will start against Detroit on Friday.
With Jaylen Wells (shoulder) out, Spencer will step into the starting lineup for the third time since the All-Star break. As a starter this season (16 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 10.8 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 28.9 minutes per game.
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