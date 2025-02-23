Cam Spencer News: Team-high 25 points in G League

Spencer supplied 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 136-120 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Spencer paced the team in scoring Saturday and was one of three Hustle players to score at least 20 points. Spencer has played in the Hustle's last two G League games after recovering from a thumb injury. The rookie second-round pick hasn't played in an NBA regular-season game since Jan. 6.