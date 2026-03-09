Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer News: Will start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 4:25pm

Spencer will start Monday's game against the Nets.

The Grizzlies have only eight players available for the front end of this back-to-back set, so Spencer will get the starting nod for just the second time since the beginning of February. As a starter this season (15 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 11.1 points, 8.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 29.1 minutes per game.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
