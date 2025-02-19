Cam Thomas Injury: Cleared to scrimmage Thursday

Thomas (hamstring) has been cleared to participate in a 5-on-5 scrimmage at Thursday's practice, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas has been sidelined since Jan. 2 as he continues to rehab his hamstring. This means he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, but a return Saturday against the 76ers could potentially be on the table. The Nets have been extremely cautious, however, so Thomas is likely to have restrictions upon his return.