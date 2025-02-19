Cam Thomas Injury: Cleared to scrimmage Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) has been cleared to participate in a 5-on-5 scrimmage at Thursday's practice, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thomas has been sidelined since Jan. 2 as he continues to rehab his hamstring. This means he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, but a return Saturday against the 76ers could potentially be on the table. The Nets have been extremely cautious, however, so Thomas is likely to have restrictions upon his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now