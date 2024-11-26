Cam Thomas Injury: Makes early exit Monday

Thomas didn't return to Monday's 128-120 win over the Warriors after exiting with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports. "I ended up taking him out because he took a foul, he was tired," head coach Jordi Fernandez said, when asked about Thomas' early exit. "I didn't feel it was right. And I just wanted to protect him from himself."

Thomas scored 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes before checking out midway through the third quarter. Based on Fernandez's comments, Thomas appears to have been dealing with general fatigue more so than a legitimate injury, so the expectation is that the 23-year-old guard will be ready to go for the Nets' next game Wednesday in Phoenix. Thomas missed a game last week with a sore back and had also battled an illness prior to last Friday's game in Philadelphia.