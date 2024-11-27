Cam Thomas Injury: Out at least three weeks

Brooklyn announced Wednesday that Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed the strain and confirmed that the Nets will be without their top offensive option for several weeks. Based on Thomas' re-evaluation date, the earliest possible return date will be Dec. 19 against the Raptors. In Thomas' absence, Dennis Schroder, Ben Simmons and Cameron Johnson could see increased usage, while guys like Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson could get more opportunities.