Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Thomas is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to lower back tightness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report, but it doesn't sound like he's in too much danger of missing this contest. Thomas is in the midst of a breakout season, posting averages of 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
