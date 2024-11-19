Cam Thomas Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Thomas is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to lower back tightness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report, but it doesn't sound like he's in too much danger of missing this contest. Thomas is in the midst of a breakout season, posting averages of 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.