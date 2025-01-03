Cam Thomas Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Thomas (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas returned to the floor against the Bucks on Thursday, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, he might not be able to get back on the floor against Philadelphia on Saturday to manage his ailing hamstring. Thomas came off the bench during the last two games he played, with Keon Johnson assuming the starting role at shooting guard.