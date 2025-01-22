Cam Thomas Injury: Remains out, lacks clear timeline

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said Tuesday that Thomas (hamstring) has looked good while taking part in non-contact drills, but the 23-year-old guard remains without a clear target date for a return to the lineup, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com

He missed his 10th straight game in Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks and is on track to remain out Wednesday versus the Suns, but Thomas could have an outside shot at playing in the Nets' subsequent game Saturday versus the Heat if he's able to take contact at Friday's practice. Thomas has played in just two games since Nov. 25, as he initially strained his left hamstring that day, then aggravated the injury in early January shortly after returning to action.