Cam Thomas Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Thomas (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Thomas was a late addition the injury report, though he was originally deemed probable before being downgraded to questionable, and eventually to out. With the 23-year-old guard sidelined for the first time this season, the club will likely take an extended look at Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson. Thomas' next chance to feature will come Friday against the 76ers.