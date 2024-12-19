Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Will be evaluated this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:51pm

Thomas (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery and will be re-evaluated this weekend, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Thomas has missed Brooklyn's last eight games due to a left hamstring strain and will remain sidelined Thursday. Keon Johnson will likely continue to start in his absence. While Thomas will be re-evaluated this weekend, it seems unlikely he will suit up for Saturday's matchup with Utah.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
