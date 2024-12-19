Cam Thomas Injury: Will be evaluated this weekend
Thomas (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery and will be re-evaluated this weekend, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Thomas has missed Brooklyn's last eight games due to a left hamstring strain and will remain sidelined Thursday. Keon Johnson will likely continue to start in his absence. While Thomas will be re-evaluated this weekend, it seems unlikely he will suit up for Saturday's matchup with Utah.
