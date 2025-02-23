Cam Thomas Injury: Will remain out Monday
Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Washington.
Thomas participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages Thursday and appears close to making his first appearance since Jan. 2. However, that won't come Monday, and his status for Wednesday's game against the Thunder remains unclear. When Thomas is cleared, he'll likely take away minutes and usage from Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes.
