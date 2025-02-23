Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Will remain out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Washington.

Thomas participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages Thursday and appears close to making his first appearance since Jan. 2. However, that won't come Monday, and his status for Wednesday's game against the Thunder remains unclear. When Thomas is cleared, he'll likely take away minutes and usage from Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes.

