Cam Thomas Injury: Will undergo more testing Wednesday

Thomas (hamstring), who has been doing on-court, non-contact workouts, will undergo scans Wednesday, after which the club will provide a timetable for his return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas has been on the shelf since Jan. 2 due to the left hamstring strain, though the Nets are expected to provide a timetable for his return following his scans on Wednesday. The star shooting guard has yet to return to contact drills, which bodes poorly for his status. He will likely require a ramp-up period after appearing in only two outings since Nov. 27.