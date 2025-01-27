Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas Injury: Will undergo more testing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 27, 2025

Thomas (hamstring), who has been doing on-court, non-contact workouts, will undergo scans Wednesday, after which the club will provide a timetable for his return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas has been on the shelf since Jan. 2 due to the left hamstring strain, though the Nets are expected to provide a timetable for his return following his scans on Wednesday. The star shooting guard has yet to return to contact drills, which bodes poorly for his status. He will likely require a ramp-up period after appearing in only two outings since Nov. 27.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
