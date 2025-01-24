Cam Thomas Injury: Won't face Miami on Saturday
Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Thomas has been participating in non-contact drills, though he will be out until further notice due to the left hamstring strain, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com. The club will likely ramp the 23-year-old back up to playing form slowly since he has played in just two games since Nov. 25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now