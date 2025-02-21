Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Won't go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 2:39pm

Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Thomas will remain on the shelf for his 22nd consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain -- he has appeared in only two outings since Nov. 27. The 23-year-old was cleared to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages Thursday, and he'll likely continue to ease his way into playing form while he prepares for a return to game action. Thomas' next opportunity to feature will come Monday against Washington.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
