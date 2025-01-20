Fantasy Basketball
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Won't play against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 3:20pm

Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Thomas has missed 23 of the Nets' last 25 games due to a left hamstring injury, which has led to more playing time for Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin. It's unclear when exactly Thomas will return, but his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Suns.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
