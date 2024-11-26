Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Won't play against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Thomas is out for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to left hamstring soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas left Monday's contest early and will now miss Wednesday's matchup with Phoenix due to a left hamstring injury. In his absence, Ziaire Williams will likely enter the starting lineup. Thomas' next chance to suit up is Friday's game against Orlando.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now