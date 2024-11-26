Cam Thomas Injury: Won't play against Phoenix
Thomas is out for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to left hamstring soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thomas left Monday's contest early and will now miss Wednesday's matchup with Phoenix due to a left hamstring injury. In his absence, Ziaire Williams will likely enter the starting lineup. Thomas' next chance to suit up is Friday's game against Orlando.
