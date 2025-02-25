Cam Thomas Injury: Won't return to action Wednesday
Thomas (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Thomas has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since Jan. 2, and that won't change Wednesday. The star guard's next chance to return comes Friday against Portland. In Thomas' absence against Oklahoma City, Keon Johnson should remain in the starting lineup while Tyrese Martin continues to play meaningful minutes off the bench.
