Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Thomas headshot

Cam Thomas Injury: Won't suit up Monday vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 2:51pm

Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets continue to manage Thomas' availability as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. The 23-year-old's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Thomas being sidelined.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now