Cam Thomas Injury: Won't suit up Monday vs. LAL

Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets continue to manage Thomas' availability as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. The 23-year-old's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Thomas being sidelined.