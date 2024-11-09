Cam Thomas News: Another strong scoring effort

Thomas chipped in 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Widely heralded as one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, Thomas is backing up that assessment with strong display after strong display. The efficiency is not always there, as evidenced Saturday, but he handles a big-enough volume on offense to remain relevant as a scorer even on games where he isn't particularly efficient. Thomas has scored at least 22 points in seven of his 10 outings this season, including four contests in which he surpassed the 30-point mark.